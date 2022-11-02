College Football

Carson Steele rushes for 192 yards, Ball State beats Kent State 27-20

Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele (33) carries for a 15-yard touchdown during the second quarter of the college football game between the Ball State Cardinals and Kent State Golden Flashes on Nov. 1, 2022, at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Carson Steele rushed for 192 yards and a score, John Paddock threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, and Ball State beat Kent State 27-20 on Tuesday night.

Tied at 20-all, Steele led a seven-play, 75-yard drive ending in Paddock’s 8-yard scoring pass to Tanner Koziol with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Kent State got to its 48 before turning it over on downs and Ball State ran out the clock.

Jayshon Jackson had a team-high 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown for Ball State (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Steele, who went over the century mark for the seventh time this season, had a 37-yard run during the Cardinals go-ahead drive in the fourth.

Paddock was intercepted on his second throw of the game, leading to Kent State’s second field goal for a 6-0 lead. Paddock later connected with Jackson on a 43-yard touchdown to give Ball State its first lead at 14-13 late in the second quarter, and the Cardinals led 17-13 at the break.

Marquez Cooper carried it 32 times for 168 yards and a touchdown for Kent State (3-6, 2-3). Devontez Walker made his eighth touchdown catch of the season.