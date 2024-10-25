Celebrity guest picker revealed for College GameDay at IU

SOUTH BEND, IN - MARCH 23: The ESPN College GameDay broadcast trailer is parked outside of Purcell Pavilion before the game between the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round of the NCAA Division I Women's Championship on March 23, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana University football program is having a season to remember.

The Hoosiers, who are a perfect 7-0 on the year, are ranked No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The team’s success has helped put the program in the national spotlight.

In fact, the popular ESPN show on Saturdays called “College GameDay” announced that it will broadcast from IU this weekend ahead of the Hoosiers’ matchup against Washington (4-3).

The game, which kicks off at 12 p.m. EDT on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium, is a sellout.

News 8’s Adam Pinsker spoke with Phil Powell, director of the Indiana Business Research Center, earlier this week to discuss the impact that College GameDay will have on Bloomington.

“Having GameDay in Bloomington is unprecedented,” Powell said. “It’s going to bring a lot of visitors and they are going to spend a lot of money, and the hospitality industry in Bloomington is really going to enjoy that.”

This will be the second time in the show’s history that it will broadcast from Bloomington.

Of course, one of the staples of the show each week is the celebrity guest picker. On Thursday, College GameDay revealed that Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber would be the celebrity guest picker on the show in Bloomington.

“Can’t wait to see all you guys (Hoosier fans) there on Saturday to cheer on the Hoosiers,” Schwarber said in a video message posted to College GameDay’s X account. “And also can’t wait to be the celebrity guest picker for College Football GameDay. It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be fun. Can’t wait to see all you guys there. And go Hoosiers!”

Schwarber played college baseball at IU. Since playing in the MLB, he has been named an All-Star twice and won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.