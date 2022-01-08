College Football

College Football Playoff Foundation hosts annual Extra Yard for Teachers Summit in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The College Football Playoff Foundation’s annual event empowering educators across the country is taking place in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Around 500 teachers are in the Circle City to take part in the College Football Playoff Foundation and 2022 College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee’s conference.

“I’m here to add to my collection of new ideas to inspire my kids to keep learning,” Christina Brown, a fifth grade teacher at Wabash Elementary School, said. “And let them know that there’s more than one way to learn something.”

Rachel Peck, a third grade teacher at Fishers Elementary School, said, “We, also, love the high energy. I feel like that gets us, especially with the times these days, helps us get that refresh that we need to bring that energy into the classroom as well.”

Eighteen Indiana teachers and 56 teachers from other states that were named “Teachers of the Year” will be recognized on the field at Monday’s national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.