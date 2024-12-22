College Football Playoff game a big win for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Fighting Irish weren’t the only winners in Friday night’s College Football Playoff game.

It was a big win for Indiana businesses.

Notre Dame’s home victory over the Indiana Hoosiers drew national attention, thousands of visitors, and a $36 million economic impact according to a preliminary estimate from Visit South Bend Mishawaka.

Tourism officials won’t have final hotel data until Tuesday. But ahead of the game VSBM said short-term rental stays, like Airbnb and VRBO, doubled in the area compared to last December.

That accounts for more than 4,200 rooms a night.

Businesses in Bloomington also benefited from IU’s historic season under new Head Coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana sold out its last four home games of the season.

The Irish beat the Hoosiers 27-17 in the first matchup under the new 12-team College Football Playoff.

Now, Notre Dame fans will have to travel to see their team play next in the Sugar Bowl set for New Year’s Day in New Orleans.