Rake’s Take: IU versus Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The College Football Playoff kicks off Friday as IU and Notre Dame face off in South Bend.

Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Sports Network joined Daybreak with his expert perspective ahead of the huge first round in-state matchup.

Keys for IU To win:

“I think it’s learned the lessons from the Ohio State game. From their obvious loss in a game where there were some uncharacteristic mistakes for this team, especially on special teams. Let’s be honest — the punt team has not been used that much this year. When they were used against Ohio State, things did not go well for them. So I think it’s pretty bland and vanilla, but it’s very applicable here.

Play a mistake-free football game, you know, don’t on the road at this stage give your opponent short fields. Don’t give them turnovers. Make Notre Dame beat you. That may sound simplistic, but I think against Ohio State, they kind of handed that one away. So…learn from that stage from back in mid-November.”

Keys for Notre Dame to win:

“I think, for Notre Dame, it comes down to Riley Leonard. Riley has been their quarterback this year, and Riley seemingly has been just as effective, if not more so, in the run game than he has been in the passing game. And, obviously, conditions tonight, a little more snow up in South Bend than we (have) here. It’ll be a little bit colder there than it is here. Can they throw the football if IU takes away the running game? And so I think a lot of this comes down to what does the quarterback do for the Irish this evening.”

Does the snow and cold favor one team more than the other?

“I don’t think it does. This is not like Florida is coming up to South Bend. You know, these are two Midwestern teams, and while this Indiana team has a bit of a southern tilt because so many players came from James Madison and the Sun Belt Conference, quarterback Kurtis Rourke played at Ohio University and he’s from Canada. So he is going to be just fine, and obviously, these teams from a practice standpoint the last couple of weeks have acclimated to this weather standpoint. So, I honestly don’t think other than fans who are going to the game…I don’t think the weather is going to determine who’s going to win this football game.”

Watch the full interview to hear Greg’s pick to win the game.

Kickoff in South Bend is at 8 p.m. on Friday.