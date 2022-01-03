College Football

College Football Playoff title game brings exciting lineup of events to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An exciting lineup of events is coming to Indianapolis leading up to the College Football Playoff national championship Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The festivities begin Saturday and continue until Georgia and Alabama kick off.

WISH-TV is proud to be the official local broadcast partner of the 2022 College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee.

Below is a list of the events taking place in Indianapolis.

Saturday, Jan. 8:

Playoff Fan Central (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) — The three-day event at the Indiana Convention Center opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. It includes games, clinics, pep rallies, band performances, autograph signings and exhibits. College Playoff Fan Central is free and open to anyone who wants to go. It closes at 5 p.m.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! (5 p.m.-11 p.m.) — Doja Cat and AJR perform on Monument Circle. Attendees can arrive beginning at 5 p.m. More information about the concert can be found here.

Sunday, Jan. 9:

Extra Yard 5K (10 a.m.) — The race starts and finishes at the Indiana Convention Center. The top male and female in-person finishers will receive two tickets to the national championship game. All proceeds from the event go toward College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers initiative. Those interested in registering for the 5K can do so here.

Playoff Fan Central (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) — The three-day event at the Indiana Convention Center includes games, clinics, pep rallies, band performances, autograph signings and exhibits. It is free and open to anyone who wants to go.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! (5 p.m.-11 p.m.) — Twenty One Pilots and Ava Max perform on Monument Circle as part of AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Attendees can arrive beginning at 5 p.m. More information about the concert can be found here.

Taste of the Championship (5-8 p.m.) — The premium dining experience takes place at the Indiana State Museum and supports the College Football Playoff Foundation. Visit the College Football Playoff website to buy tickets.

Monday, Jan. 10:

Playoff Fan Central (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) — The three-day event at the Indiana Convention Center concludes Monday. It includes games, clinics, pep rallies, band performances, autograph signings and exhibits. Playoff Fan Central is free and open to anyone who wants to go.

Championship Tailgate (12-5 p.m.) — The event on Monument Circle features performances from multi-platinum artist Sam Hunt and Breland, YouTube’s Artist on the Rise. Gates open at noon.

National championship game (8 p.m.) — Alabama meets Georgia in the national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.