Curt Cignetti named Big Ten Coach of the Year

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers waits to do an interview before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WISH) — Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

Cignetti is the third Indiana coach to win the honor, joining Tom Allen in 2020 and Bill Mallory in 1986.

Cignetti led the Hoosiers to an eight win improvement this season. Indiana set the program record for wins in 2024 with 11. The previous record for wins was nine, which Indiana got in 1967 and 1945,

This is Cignetti’s fourth conference coach of the year award. He won the honor at each of his previous three head coaching stops. He was the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year with Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2012, the Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year with Elon in 2017, and the Sun Belt Coach of the Year with James Madison in 2023.

After beating Purdue 66-0 in the Old Oaken Bucket game in the regular season finale, Indiana will now turn their attention toward the postseason. They’ll know if they made the College Football Playoff when the final rankings are released on Sunday, December 8 at noon.