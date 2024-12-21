Curt Cignetti reflects on IU’s historic season

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti reacts during warmups before the first half in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Notre Dame, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WISH) — IU’s season came to an end on Friday night, losing to Notre Dame 27-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

IU did not play their best game of the season. Far from it. With less than a minute and a half remaining in the game, the Hoosiers had yet to score a touchdown.

Notre Dame dominated the game. However, IU head coach Curt Cignetti does not want this game to define the season.

“It doesn’t diminish what these guys accomplished,” Cignetti said.

Indiana had their best season in school history this season. They had the best start in program history, winning their first ten games. Those ten games also broke the record for the most wins Indiana has ever had in a season. They wound up winning 11 by the time the season was over.

IU sold out their last four home games of the season, something that seemed impossible just last season.

Cignetti reflected on the historic season that Indiana had.

“Well, you are what your record says you are,” Cignetti said. “So, 11-2, tied for second in the Big Ten, made the College Football Playoff, and packed the stadium. Made a lot of people proud and had a historic season, right? And set the foundation for hopefully what’s to come.”

Cignetti said they have a good nucleus coming back for next season, and they’ll be okay despite now having a late start in the transfer portal.

Cignetti and the staff wanted 100% focus on preparation for the game against Notre Dame in the past week, so they did not do any official visits for transfers. That kicks back into gear on Saturday morning though, as IU plans to host seven recruits on official visits.

IU can host transfers on official visits on Saturday and Sunday, and then Monday starts a dead period up until January 5.

