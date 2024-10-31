Curt Cignetti shares positive update on QB Kurtis Rourke’s injury

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 19: Indiana Hoosiers QB Kurtis Rourke (9) during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers on October 19, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti said that Kurtis Rourke will start on Saturday against Michigan State.

Cignetti made the comment on his weekly radio show on Thursday.

Rourke injured his thumb late in the first half of Indiana’s game against Nebraska.

He missed the game against Washington the following week.

Rourke will end up missing just one game with the injury.

He has been excellent so far this season for the Hoosiers. Rourke has won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week twice this season.

He has thrown for 1,941 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions in seven games.

His 188.7 passing efficiency rating leads all quarterbacks in the FBS.

Indiana will take their undefeated, 8-0 record to East Lansing on Saturday to play Michigan State. With a win, it would be Indiana’s best start to a season in program history.

The game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m.