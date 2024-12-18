Curt Cignetti’s hilarious response on potential snow at Notre Dame

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — IU is set to take on Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday in South Bend.

There is a potential for snow in the morning on Friday, and the weather is supposed to be cold, with the temperature estimated to be less than 30 degrees at kickoff.

IU head coach Curt Cignetti is not concerned with the weather though. In fact, he says to bring on the snow.

“I hope it snows a foot and a half,” Cignetti said. “We have a Canadian quarterback. Did you see him throw the ball against Purdue? This guy grew up like in the frigid north. He looked pretty good to me that night. So I don’t think it’s going to bother him very much.”

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke completed 23 of his 31 pass attempts for 349 yards and six touchdowns against Purdue. It snowed for around the first quarter and a half in the game against the Boilermakers, and there was snow on the field at the beginning of the game.

“So much revolves around that guy, right?” Cignetti said. ‘Everybody else will find a way to stay warm, but it’s not a concern. It’s going to be cold. It’s going to be windy. There could be snow on the ground. Both teams have to play on it. We’ve been practicing outside in the cold for a long time. We played in it against Purdue. When we started the game, there was snow on the turf. It was cold. It was windy. So we’ve been through it.”

“If I feel comfortable enough in what I’m wearing, there shouldn’t be any issue in everything moving forward,” Rourke said. “I thought Purdue was a really awesome environment, having the snow fall down in the stadium. That was pretty cool. Snow games are pretty fun itself. Looking forward to it if that’s the case.”

The Hoosiers and Fighting Irish are set to kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday night. WISH-TV will be in South Bend with coverage from the game.