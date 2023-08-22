Dancing Charlie Cardinal lands on midfield of Ball State football stadium

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University has put the full-bodied Dancing Charlie Cardinal logo at midfield on the Scheumann Stadium turf for the 2023 football season.

Turf transformation from the Cardinal head to the Dancing Charlie logo began just over a week ago.

The latest version of the Cardinal head logo had been at midfield since 2015 when the existing Sprinturf was installed.

Ball State said in a news release that this will be the first time that “any logo besides variations of the Cardinal head has been used on the football stadium’s artificial surface.”

(Provided Photos/Collin Phillips, Ball State Athletics)

Jeff Mitchell, Ball State director of athletics, said in the release, “Dancing Charlie represents the energy, excitement and enthusiasm that is indicative of our Cardinal spirit. We are proud of the legacy of Dancing Charlie and are excited about incorporating tradition as we grow Ball State athletics.”

The Dancing Charlie logo is not the official representation of Ball State Athletics although it is recognized as the primary logo on each of Ball State’s black and white football helmets. The Dancing Charlie logo debuted on Ball State helmets “as an alternate logo on Dec. 5, 2020.”

The Cardinals will open the 2023 regular season Sept. 2 in Lexington, Ky., against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Ball State’s home opener will happen Sept. 16 against Indiana State.