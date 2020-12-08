Days before Old Oaken Bucket game, Purdue, IU cancel football practices due to COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 29: The Indiana Hoosiers celebrate with the Old Oaken Bucket after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 23-16 at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2014 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Purdue and Indiana universities’ football programs Tuesday canceled practices to review concerns about COVID-19.

Purdue and IU are scheduled to face off Saturday in the annual Old Oaken Bucket game, the last game for the regular season. Purdue has a 2-4 record for the season, while IU holds a 6-1 record.

Purdue said it’s reviewing recent COVID-19 test results.

IU cited a rise in positive coronavirus tests. Players, coaches and staff underwent coronavirus testing, the team said in a news release issued Tuesday night.

Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 5,447 additional Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 392,663. In addition, the state recorded 124 more deaths, putting the Indiana death toll from the coronavirus at 6,109.

Trending Headlines

Scott Dolson, IU vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, said in the release, “The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount. In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward.”

In other Big Ten coronavirus news Tuesday, Michigan football canceled its game scheduled for Saturday against Ohio State after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 2, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.