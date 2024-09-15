Defensive scores by Valdes, Ollendieck spark Indiana State’s win over Dayton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jorge Valdes and Garret Ollendieck scored defensive touchdowns, Indiana State held Dayton scoreless into the fourth quarter and the Sycamores defeated the Flyers 24-13 on Saturday night.

Indiana State had one first down and 18 total yards in the first half but led 14-0 after Valdes returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown and Ollendieck scored on a 12-yard fumble return.

Indiana State’s only offensive touchdown was a 23-yard run by Lance Rees on a 4th-and-1 play in the third quarter. The drive was only 32 yards after a 15-yard punt return by Rashad Rochelle.

Drew VanVleet threw two touchdown passes for the Flyers (1-1) in the fourth quarter. The first touchdown was set up by Luke Brenner’s 60-yard kick return.

The Sycamores (1-2) finished with 92 yards on offense, were 0-for-11 on third down and had five first downs. Keegan Patterson completed 6 of 8 passes for 12 yards and was their leading rusher with 32 yards.

VanVleet was 26-for-40 passing 291 yards. Jake Coleman caught five passes for 102 yards and the Flyers finished with 326 yards of total offense.