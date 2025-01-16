Despite rematch, Notre Dame needs no extra motivation for National Championship

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 23: Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive line lines up at the line of scrimmage across from the Ohio State Buckeyes defensive line in action during a football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 23, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(WISH) — Notre Dame is taking on a familiar opponent in the National Championship.

This is the third straight season they’ve played Ohio State. Notre Dame has lost both previous matchups.

Last season, they lost in heartbreaking fashion at Notre Dame Stadium. With one second left on the clock, Ohio State scored the go-ahead touchdown. To add to the heartbreak, Notre Dame only had 10 players on the field on that play.

Now, they meet again, in the National Championship. Despite the opportunity to avenge that loss, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and his players do not need any extra motivation. Playing in the National Championship is motivation enough.

“If you need that to motivate you to get ready for this game, then you’re not the right person,” Freeman said. “That’s the reality of it. We don’t need motivation to be prepared for this game. We’ve got a chance to play in the National Championship game. This isn’t about the past. This is about the opportunity we have right in front of us, and we’ll continue to focus on this opportunity right in front of us.”

“He (Freeman) doesn’t really have to mention the Ohio State loss to give you any extra motivation because it’s the National Championship, so if you’re not motivated enough, you’re tripping,” quarterback Riley Leonard said.

“It’s the National Championship, so it doesn’t really matter who we played,” defensive lineman Joshua Burnham said. “It just so happens to be Ohio State, so we’ll be ready to roll.”

Leonard did say that Freeman has been playing the loss around their facilities so the team understands the pain, but he doubled down saying there would be a problem if they needed any extra motivation for this game.

If there is anything for him to learn from the previous two games, Freeman said he would take advantage of that opportunity.

Freeman has an added connection to Ohio State. He played linebacker for the Buckeyes and was a three-year starter there. But, he made it clear that this game has nothing to do with that.

“That has nothing to do with the past and where I went to school,” Freeman said. “This is about this opportunity that lies right ahead of us.”

News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun and sports reporter Andrew Chernoff will be in Atlanta for the National Championship providing coverage.

Notre Dame and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

More Notre Dame coverage

ND’s Marcus Freeman emphasizing team success over individual goals

Notre Dame, Ohio State prepare to face off in national championship game