Dillon Thieneman headlines Boilermakers on preseason watch lists

Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — With college football less than three weeks away, the preseason award watch lists are rolling in.

One player at Purdue stands out amongst his teammates for his preseason accolades.

Dillon Thieneman (DB) – Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award, and Lott IMPACT Trophy

Purdue’s star defensive back is getting quite the national recognition for his stellar freshman season last year. He was a third team AP All-American and second team All-Big Ten, and was the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Defensive Freshman of the Year. He ranked third in the country with six interceptions and 74 solo tackles. Thieneman also lead all freshman in forced fumbles.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is given to college football’s defensive player of the year.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given to college football’s defensive player of the year by the FWAA.

The Lott Trophy is given to college football’s best in character and performance for players on the defensive side of the ball. Any position on defense is eligible for the award.

The Jim Thorpe Award is given to college football’s most outstanding defensive back.

Devin Mockobee (RB) – Doak Walker Award

Mockobee is entering his junior year and has been Purdue’s leading rusher in each of the last two seasons. He rushed for 807 yards and six touchdowns, receiving All-Big Ten honorable mention praise.

The Doak Walker Award is given to the top running back in college football.

Gus Hartwig (C) – Rimington Trophy

Hartwig will play his fifth season with the Boilermakers this season. He has been their starting center for the past three seasons and has been honorable mention All-Big Ten the past two seasons. This is also the third straight year that the Zionsville native has been named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list.

The Rimington Trophy is given to college football’s top center.

Jahmal Edrine (WR) – Comeback Player of the Year

Edrine is entering his redshirt junior year and his second season with Purdue after transferring from Florida Atlantic. He has yet to play a game with Purdue, as he had a season ending injury during fall camp. in his redshirt freshman season at Florida Atlantic, he had 39 catches for 570 yards and six touchdowns.

Max Klare (TE) – Comeback Player of the Year

Klare is heading into his redshirt sophomore season. He played in five games, starting four of them last year before suffering an injury. He caught 22 passes for 196 yards.

Purdue will kick off their season at home against Indiana State on August 31 at noon.

Related coverage: Purdue’s Hudson Card embracing leadership role in year two