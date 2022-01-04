College Football

Downtown Indy transforming for College Football Playoff title game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Work was underway Monday getting Indianapolis ready for the thousands expected to pour into the city for the College Football Playoff national championship game Jan. 10 and the party leading up to it.

WISH-TV is proud to be the official local broadcast partner of the 2022 College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee, and News 8 spoke with coordinators ahead of the events.

A crew of 100 is building a stage for a series of live musical performances. The goal is to transform Monument Circle into “championship campus” to pull off what’ll be the biggest tailgate of the year.

“No one does sporting events like Indianapolis,” Ryan Allen Hall, the director of public events for the College Football Playoff, said. “No one does major events like Indianapolis.”

Economists predict this weekend will bring in at least $150 million in revenue. Starting Saturday, the city will be buzzing with plenty for residents and visitors alike to do. Hall says the Indianapolis Convention Center will transform into “fan central.”

“It’s called Playoff Fan Central,” Hall said. “Free experience really family-oriented. Fun, food, games, celebrities, former players. Anything you can think of that is football-oriented will be there.”



The weekend will be all about showing Hoosier hospitality while navigating around COVID-19. Susan Baughman, 2022 Indy College Football Playoff president, says there will be safety protocols like access to hand sanitizers, open spaces and crowd monitoring.

“It is awesome to have a big national event like this and have all eyes on Indianapolis. After the past couple of years dealing with COVID, it’s a spiritual uplift. It’s a thing people can come out and do safely and enjoy with their family,” Baughman said.