Drake buries Valparaiso with 6 sacks and a special teams touchdown in victory

(Provided Photo/Valpo Football via X)
by: Associated Press
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Joe Frommelt recovered a muffed punt in the end zone to kick-start a dominant defensive effort and Drake defeated Valparaiso 27-3 on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ 13th consecutive Pioneer Football League victory.

The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) allowed only 84 yards passing and their six sacks led to minus-4 yards rushing for the Beacons (2-4, 0-2).

It all started when Shane Dunning boomed a 51-yard punt that was muffed by Valparaiso and Frommelt was credited with the recovery under a pile of Drake special teams players. Dunning is the current PFL Special Teams player of the week for his performance as a placekicker in last week’s win over San Diego.

Defensive lineman Finn Claypool had seven solo tackles and 2 1/2 sacks for Drake.

The Bulldogs had 356 yards on offense, led by Luke Bailey with 224 yards passing. Davion Cherwin had 72 yards rushing with one touchdown.

