Drake hands Butler its first loss, posts a win in a Pioneer Football League showdown

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Luke Bailey found Taj Hughes with a 38-yard touchdown pass to give Drake the lead in the third quarter and the Bulldogs handed Butler its first loss of the season, 27-17 on Saturday.

Drake (4-1) climbed to 3-0 in the Pioneer Football League by stopping Butler on downs twice in Drake territory in the first half and picking off two passes in the second. Drake’s lone loss came at South Dakota, 42-3 in Week 3.

Reagan Andrew scored from four yards out in the final minute of the first half to give Butler (5-1, 1-1) a 6-0 lead at the break, but Shane Dunning kicked his second field goal, this one from 44-yards out, to tie the game early in the third quarter and Bailey’s TD pass to Hughes put Drake in front for good.

Blake Ellingson bulled in from the 1 and Davion Cherwin broke loose for a 32-yard touchdown run, each in the fourth quarter, to put Drake up 27-9 before Butler added a touchdown and two-point conversion with five minutes left in the game.

Bailey was 16-of-25 passing for 213 yards with an interception and Hughes caught seven passes for 127 yards to lead Drake.

Andrew completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 174 yards and threw two interceptions and carried 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Loss caught eight passes for 86 yards.