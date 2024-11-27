Expanded Big Ten could put 4 teams in the playoff — thanks to Indiana’s unexpected rise

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti shouts to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

(AP) — The expanded Big Ten is poised to be a major player in this season’s College Football Playoff.

The 18-team conference had three of the top-four teams in the AP poll this week — No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Penn State. A one-loss Indiana team is ranked 10th but is still very much a contender to make the playoff, given how many Southeastern Conference teams have three defeats or more.

In the CFP rankings Tuesday night, those four teams occupied the same spots as they did in the AP Top 25.

Indiana’s rise has been perhaps the Big Ten’s biggest story this season. Much of the spotlight was on newcomers Oregon, Southern California, UCLA and Washington, but aside from the top-ranked Ducks, that foursome has struggled to impress.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers won their first 10 games under new coach Curt Cignetti before losing at Ohio State last weekend.

Oregon beat Ohio State 32-31 back in October, and if the Buckeyes beat rival Michigan this weekend, they’ll earn a rematch with the Ducks for the Big Ten title.

And it’s entirely possible another matchup between those two teams awaits in the CFP.

Star power

Dillon Gabriel has quarterbacked Oregon to an unbeaten record, throwing for 3,066 yards and 22 touchdowns in 11 games. But don’t overlook Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson and his 21 rushing TDs, and quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been a big part of Indiana’s improvement.

Penn State’s Abdul Carter has eight sacks and two forced fumbles and could be one of the top edge rushers drafted this year.

Going bowling

Oregon (11-0, 8-0, No. 1 CFP), Ohio State (10-1, 7-1, No. 2 CFP), Penn State (10-1, 7-1, No. 4 CFP), Indiana (10-1, 7-1, No. 10 CFP), Illinois (8-3, 5-3, No. 23 CFP), Iowa (7-4, 5-3), Michigan (6-5, 4-4), Minnesota (6-5, 4-4), Washington (6-5, 4-4), Southern California (6-5, 4-5), Nebraska (6-5, 3-5) and Rutgers (6-5, 3-5) have already reached the six-win mark for bowl eligibility. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) and Wisconsin (5-6, 3-5) can join them.

Hot seats

There may not be many firings in general at the top level of college football. The prospect of sharing revenue with athletes in the future might lead schools to be more judicious about shedding one coach and hiring a new one.

Who should be most worried in the Big Ten? Well, Lincoln Riley is struggling to stay above .500 in his third season at USC. Purdue is 1-10, but coach Ryan Walters is only in his second season. Maryland’s Mike Locksley has been there six years and his Terrapins are 4-7, but this was his first real step backward after guiding the team to three straight bowl wins.

Cignetti has shown it is possible for a coaching change to push a previously moribund program to some impressive heights in a short amount of time — but the improvement has been more incremental at Michigan State following Jonathan Smith’s arrival.

Sherrone Moore wasn’t a completely unknown commodity at Michigan after he won some massive games in place of a suspended Jim Harbaugh last year. But in his first season completely at the helm, the Wolverines have declined significantly following their national title a season ago.

Youth movement

The Big Ten is home to one of the most dynamic freshmen in the country in Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith. He has 52 catches for 899 yards and nine touchdowns. Highly touted quarterback Dylan Raiola has teamed up with fellow freshman Jacory Barney (49 catches) to lead Nebraska to bowl eligibility.

Recruiting watch

Ohio State is on track to land the Big Ten’s top class, according to 247 Sports, but the big news recently was quarterback Bryce Underwood flipping from LSU to Michigan. If the Wolverines do in fact keep Underwood in his home state, that would be a big development for Moore.