Fans fired up for Indiana/Notre Dame clash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A historic rivalry is lighting up South Bend as Indiana University and Notre Dame clash in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

Fans believe this game marks more than a postseason matchup: It rekindles the fierce rivalry last seen in 1991, and they’ve come to enjoy it at Tom’s Watch Bar.

“We strive towards being that home away from home, giving you a 360 view of the entire restaurant,” said Damien Kostick, operating partner for Tom’s Watch Bar’s. “We have 160 TVs. Our goal is to make it like you’re at home. Choose the channel, and watch whatever you want.”

Excitement fills Tom’s Watch Bar as dedicated fans rally for their teams, sporting IU and Notre Dame colors, creating an electric atmosphere buzzing with predictions and hopes for victory.

Tom’s Watch Bar boosts camaraderie for Friday’s rivalry fame with special surprises for fans.

“So, we may or may not have some swag for different colleges,” Kostick said. “We just gave away some Notre Dame shirts and have some IU gear we’re handing out. We want to make it fun! We want it to be an experience far beyond watching TV. It’s immersive and creates an environment that excites everyone. When IU is winning, we’re winning!”

The gameday menu of themed cocktails and fan-favorite appetizers amplifies the excitement of this rare rivalry match. Some local fans even celebrate personal milestones alongside the playoff stakes.

“We’re celebrating my bachelor party and IU as well,” said Prem Shah, an IU fan. “I’m getting married in March. So, I’ve got all of my best friends here with me, and we’re gonna watch IU get a win! Bloomington has a lot to show South Bend, and I think they need to go up north and show them how the south does it!”

Across the bar, Notre Dame supporters show equal enthusiasm, with a long-time couple sharing their efforts to secure tickets to the playoff.

“We’re feeling confident today! We were looking at ticket prices and thought about going up, but at the last minute, we got off work late, so we figured we’d just come here for the game,” said Sam Grass, a Notre Dame fan. “We’re feeling confident it’s gonna be a great game!”

Both groups of fans are thrilled to see their teams clash again after all these years.