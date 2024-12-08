Fans flock to Lucas Oil Stadium for Big Ten Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Big Ten football championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium brought in over 70,000 fans from across the country.

Many of them took part in the Big Ten Fan Fest at the Indiana Convention Center, or prepared for the game outside the stadium.

Both Oregon and Penn State fans spent Saturday night at Tailgate Town just outside of the stadium before the game began. Most said they spent days traveling to Indianapolis.

Oregon native Trevor Davis said he drove for three days before arriving to the city for the big game.

Dustin Lansden, dad to second grader Kaison Lansden, traveled from Texas to see the two teams face off.

“He loves the Ducks and he’s been begging to go to a game,” Dustin said. “So, what better game to go to than the Big Ten Championship?”

Several Penn State fans traveled from afar for the game, too.

“We’ve been Penn State fans our whole lives,” said Pennsylvania native Michael Rossmell. “Like we went to University Park together and were down there for four years, and eventually got married. So, it’s like almost like bigger than the game. The game is exciting.”

Both sides may be able to agree the game means something deeper, but that’s where their agreement comes to an end.

“I said, ‘Brian, do you want go get some roast duck?’” Penn State fan Mike Lenaway said.

In addition to massive fan turnout, the game was expected to bring in about $20 million for the city.

