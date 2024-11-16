53°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
53° Indianapolis

Fishers teen wins $200k after scoring touchdown during College GameDay contest

Henry Silver of Fishers celebrating after scoring a touchdown in Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest during College GameDay at the University of Georgia on Nov. 16, 2024. (Provided Photo/College GameDay via X)
Henry Silver of Fishers celebrating after scoring a touchdown in Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest during College GameDay at the University of Georgia on Nov. 16, 2024. (Provided Photo/College GameDay via X)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ga. (WISH) — A Fishers teen scored big after making a “touchdown” during College GameDay’s classic kicking contest at the University of Georgia Saturday.

Henry Silver from Fishers made the 33-yard “touchdown” (field goal) during Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest on College GameDay ahead of Saturday evening’s game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs

Originally, $150,000 was on the line, but it was raised to $200,000 when Silver and another student agreed to split the winnings. With a $200,000 match for hurricane relief efforts, $400,000 was at stake.

But in a spur of the moment call, host Pat McAfee doubled to $800,000. “One kick – $800,000 racks,” Pat McAfee told the crowd of college students.

Silver stood back calmly as the College GameDay guys set up the shot.

Kirk Herbstreit jokingly said Silver made him nervous. “I like the guys who come up to the ball and kind of step it off, I get a little nervous when they just…stand there,” he said.

Herbstreit pinned down the ball, and with Silver’s kick, the football soared clean down the middle, landing far beyond the neon green goalpost.

Touchdown.

The crowd of black and orange went wild, both hosts and students cheering and shaking each other excitedly. On camera, Silver tapped the top of his head, mouthing “Touchdown!” to the world.

Silver will receive $200,000 from winning the kicking contest. The other student will also receive $200,000, and the remaining $400,000 will go toward hurricane relief.

Tennessee and Georgia kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pentagon received hundreds of reports...
Offbeat /
Indy Winter Farmers Market officially...
Local News /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Indy Neighborhood...
Pet Pals TV /
New era on the horizon...
College Football /
Indiana Grown: Clearview Family Christmas...
Local News /
Curt Cignetti agrees to contract...
College Football /
Flight from Dallas to Indy...
Indiana News /
Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike...
Entertainment /