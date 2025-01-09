Former champs Texas and Ohio State seek another title shot when they play in CFP semi at Cotton Bowl

(AP) — No. 6 Ohio State (12-2, CFP No. 8 seed) vs. No. 4 Texas (13-2, CFP No. 5 seed), Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

BetMGM Sportsbook College Football Odds: Ohio State by 6.

Series record: Texas leads 2-1.

What’s at stake?

The winner advances to the national championship game in the first year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Ohio State won the first title in the four-team format 10 years ago, clinching that with a victory over Oregon at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, which is where the Cotton Bowl is played. The Longhorns haven’t played for a national championship since the 2009 season, four years after last winning one. The Longhorns made the CFP for the first time last year, in its final Big 12 season before moving to the Southeastern Conference.

Key matchup

Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron vs. Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith. The 5-foot-11 Barron, a senior, was a first-team AP All-American and won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He has been the leader of a hard-hitting, smothering Longhorns secondary. Smith, a 6-foot-3 freshman and second-team All-American, leads the Buckeyes with 70 catches for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Players to watch

Ohio State: Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins each have 10 rushing touchdowns, and both have three in the playoffs. Henderson’s 925 yards rushing are only one more than Judkins.

Texas: Edge rusher Colin Simmons won the Shaun Alexander Award as the nation’s top freshman. The 18-year-old leads Texas with nine sacks behind a combination of speed and strength rare in such a young player in such a physical position.

Facts & figures

Texas will be at Ohio State for the 2025 season opener on Aug. 30. … Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard was 0-3 starting against Texas while at Kansas State. But his last game at AT&T Stadium was the Wildcats’ win over CFP-bound TCU in the 2022 Big 12 championship game. … Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers has thrown a touchdown in 26 consecutive games, a streak that was interrupted several times when he sat out due to injuries. … Ohio State ranks No. 1 nationally in total defense. Texas is No. 3. The Buckeyes have allowed a national-low 18 touchdowns this season. … Bert Auburn is the Texas career leader in field goals with 66. He’s also struggling to make anything beyond 40 yards this season, just 6 of 14 from that range. He missed twice (from 48 and 38) in the final 2 minutes that would have won the Peach Bowl against Arizona State in regulation. … The Cotton Bowl will be Texas’ 11th game within its home state this season. … Two of Texas’ previous four games went to overtime. Texas went 1-1. … Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon has been their leading tackler in both CFP games, with 12 against Tennessee and 11 against Oregon. … Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Jr. won the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award given to the nation’s top lineman. … Ohio State is playing in the Cotton Bowl for the second year in a row. The Buckeyes lost to Missouri last year.