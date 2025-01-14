Former IU head coach heads to Clemson to be defensive coordinator

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen claps before the college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Indiana Hoosiers on November 18, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WISH) — Clemson football announced on Tuesday that they have hired former IU head coach Tom Allen to be their defensive coordinator.

Allen is going to Clemson after spending one year at Penn State as their defensive coordinator.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity that Coach (Dabo) Swinney has given me to lead the defense,” Allen said. “I have admired him from afar for years and look forward to working for him and with his defensive staff. I remain incredibly grateful for the opportunity James Franklin gave me to be part of Penn State football, a championship-caliber program in every respect that will continue to compete at the highest level.”

Allen was IU’s head coach for seven seasons, from 2017-2023. He had a career record of 33-49 with the Hoosiers and made it to three bowl games, losing all of them.

Allen also spent ten years coaching high school football in Indiana. He was the head coach at Ben Davis for three seasons, from 2004-2006. He was also the defensive coordinator at Ben Davis from 1998-2003 and was the defensive coordinator at Marion High School in 1997.

Allen is a native of New Castle, Indiana.