Former Purdue All-Big Ten safety transfers to Oregon

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 30: Purdue Boilermakers DB Dillon Thieneman (31) during a college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers on November 30, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(WISH) — Former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman announced on X on Saturday that he is transferring to Oregon.

Thieneman played two years with the Boilermakers. He was named second team All-Big Ten as a freshman in 2023 and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten as a sophomore.

He had six interceptions in his freshman season but did not have any in 2024. He had 104 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one sack in his sophomore season.

Thieneman is a Westfield native and played at Westfield High School.

Purdue will not play against Oregon in either of the next two seasons.