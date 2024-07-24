Giant Oregon Duck makes a splash in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Oregon Ducks are making sure everyone knows they’re joining the Big Ten Conference.

The team made a splash on Tuesday during the conference Media Days by putting a giant inflatable duck in the White River in downtown Indianapolis.

The large duck is making waves on social media too. People flocked to post about it floating in the river – many “quacking” up in the process.

The duck posted the picture and simply asked “dad?”

Michelle wrote, “I was worried about Oregon in the B1G until I saw that inflatable duck.”

POG wrote, “Get the duck out of here! No way!”

Other teams new to the Big Ten Conference include USC, UCLA, and Washington.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti announced on Tuesday that the Big Ten football championship game will remain in Indianapolis through 2028.

Indiana Sports Corp said Tuesday that the Big Ten football championship brought $25 million to the city in 2023. They are expecting about $100M in the next four years. President Patrick Talty said, “We are the best place to host the championship, bar none, of any place it could be.”