Halftime: Critical mistake gives Ohio State lead over IU

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 23: Kurtis Rourke #9 of the Indiana Hoosiers drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WISH) — Indiana heads into halftime trailing Ohio State 14-7.

Indiana could not have started the game any better. They forced Ohio State into a three and out and scored a touchdown on their first offensive possession.

Since then, things have gotten sloppier for the Hoosiers.

IU made two critical errors deep in their own territory. Kurtis Rourke fumbled on a sack and Ohio State got the ball inside the Hoosiers 20 yard line.

The defense came up big for Indiana three plays later though, with Jalin Walker getting an interception.

However, on the second mistake, Indiana did not get so lucky. IU’s punter James Evans muffed the snap on a punt and was tackled at the seven yard line.

With less than two minutes left in the half, Ohio State had plenty of time to score, and did on a four yard touchdown run by TreVeyon Henderson to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.

Indiana’s defense has kept them in the game. Their run defense has been especially good, allowing just 1.7 yards per carry.

Both of Ohio State’s touchdowns had starting field position in Indiana territory.

Offensively, sacks have killed Indiana’s drives since their opening drive touchdown. The Buckeyes have sacked Rourke three times.

Kurtis Rourke has completed six of his nine passes for 50 yards.

Ty Son Lawton has the lone Hoosier touchdown.

Justice Ellison has been Indiana’s most productive player offensively so far, averaging 4.1 yards per carry (nine for 37 yards).

Indiana will receive the ball to start the second half.