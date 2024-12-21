Halftime: Notre Dame controls IU on both sides of the ball

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against Indiana during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WISH) — Notre Dame heads into halftime with a 17-3 lead.

The momentum was grabbed by Notre Dame on two back-to-back plays less than five minutes into the game.

IU was driving after intercepting Riley Leonard, with the ball on the Notre Dame 17 yard line. Then, IU quarterback Kurtis Rourke tried to throw the ball into double coverage and he was intercepted by Xavier Watts at the 2 yard line.

The next play showed off Jeremiyah Love’s explosiveness. Love got to the outside and outran all of IU’s defenders for a 98 yard touchdown.

The Fighting Irish had another really impressive drive the next time they had the ball. They went 83 yards on 16 plays, taking up 9:08 of game time. They converted on three third downs on that drive, and showed how diabolical they can be as an offense.

IU was able to settle in a little bit at the end of the half. The Hoosiers went on a field goal drive late in the second quarter to get on the scoreboard.

After Indiana’s first drive that ended in a three and out, the Hoosiers went on four straight drives where they had at least 24 yards, but they all stalled out before IU could really capitalize on any momentum.

Notre Dame was able to capitalize on having the ball at the end of the first half, kicking a field goal with less than 10 seconds left.

Notre Dame will receive the ball to start the second half.

First half stats

Notre Dame

Riley Leonard: 10/16, 87 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Jeremiyah Love: 4 rushes, 91 yards, 1 touchdown

Riley Leonard: 5 rushes, 20 yards

Jordan Faison: 3 receptions, 26 yards

IU

Kurtis Rourke: 6/13, 77 yards, 1 interception

Ty Son Lawton: 7 rushes, 34 yards

Justice Ellison: 8 rushes, 28 yards

Elijah Sarratt: 2 receptions, 43 yards