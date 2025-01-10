Halftime: Notre Dame trails Penn State 10-3

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) aims a pass during first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI (WISH) — Notre Dame heads into halftime trailing Penn State, 10-3.

Notre Dame got a big goal line stop at the start of the second quarter. Penn State got down to the one yard line, but Notre Dame was able to get the stop and force a field goal.

Penn State was able to capitalize on their next drive though. They converted on a 4th & 2 in the red zone and punched it in for a touchdown on a five yard Nicholas Singleton rush.

The Notre Dame rushing defense has been lackluster in the first half. Penn State has averaged 5.4 yards per carry and racked up 141 yards.

Notre Dame’s offense has not had much success so far. They punted twice and quarterback Riley Leonard threw an interception.

On the last drive of the first half, Leonard was hit as he was throwing and the back of his head slammed into the ground. He went out of the game and replaced by Steve Angeli, the Fighting Irish’s backup quarterback.

Angeli was able to get into a rhythm quickly and helped Notre Dame put together a field goal drive to get the Fighting Irish on the board before halftime.

Notre Dame will receive the ball to start the second half.

First half stats

Notre Dame

QB Riley Leonard: 6/11, 63 yards, INT

QB Steve Angeli: 6/7, 44 yards

RB Jeremiyah Love: 3 rushes, 10 yards

TE Mitchell Evans: 4 receptions, 49 yards

Penn State

QB Drew Allar: 5/13, 53 yards

RB Kaytron Allen: 13 rushes, 63 yards

RB Nicholas Singleton: 10 rushes, 52 yards, TD; 1 reception, 23 yards

TE Tyler Warren: 2 receptions, 17 yards; 2 rushes, 21 yards

