Halftime report: Notre Dame dismantling Purdue

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates after running in for a touchdown with tight end Mitchell Evans (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Notre Dame seems to have moved on from their upset loss to Northern Illinois, at least in the first half.

The Irish were dominant on both sides of the ball in the first half against Purdue, heading into halftime with a 42-0 lead.

They set the tone on offense with a 48-yard touchdown run from Jeremiyah Love in their first drive of the game. Love got to the outside, and turned on the jets. He was not caught.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard got going on the ground as well, picking up 100 yards in the first half and a whopping three touchdown in the first 40 minutes.

The most impressive one of the three was a 34 yarder, where he ran through multiple Purdue defenders and narrowly avoided stepping out of bounds.

His other two touchdowns were from 13 yards and three yards.

Notre Dame’s defense completely stifled Purdue. The Boilermakers were held to just 62 yards of offense.

Hudson Card was just six for 14 for 61 yards. He threw a pick six towards the end of the second quarter as well, tossing the ball to Notre Dame’s Boubacar Traore while he was trying to avoid a sack.

To put an exclamation point to the dominant first half, Jadarian Price had a 70-yard rushing touchdown for the Irish with just four seconds remaining in the half.

In total, Notre Dame outgained Purdue 390-72.