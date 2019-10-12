Ian Corwin, Drew Lauer lead Drake past Butler 42-7

The Butler University Bulldog logo is displayed on the campus on Oct. 10, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ian Corwin threw three touchdown passes, Drew Lauer scored three touchdowns and Drake defeated Butler 42-7 on Saturday to remain undefeated in the Pioneer League.

Corwin, the current Stats FCS National Freshman Player of the Week, completed 25 of 32 passes for 265 yards. Two of his TD throws went to Devin Cates, who totaled nine receptions for 103 yards.

Drake (3-3, 3-0 PFL), second in the Pioneer League in total defense, held Butler (1-5, 0-2) to 229 total yards. Butler got started on the wrong foot, losing a fumble on the opening kickoff. Lauer capped a short drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Drake lead. Butler tied it with its only score, a 34-yard pass from Joey Lindstrom to Johnny O’Shea.

Lauer scored his other TDs on a 22-yard pass from Corwin and a 2-yard run, giving Drake a 21-7 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Cates caught two short TD passes from Corwin and Jacob Clay added a 1-yard run to cap the scoring.

Lauer had 26 carries for 124 yards.