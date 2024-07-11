Indiana announces upgrades to Memorial Stadium

Indiana University cheerleaders, band members and dancers greet the football team onto the field during team introductions of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 34-3. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — As the much anticipated first season under new head coach Curt Cignetti is quickly approaching, Indiana announced new upgrades to gameday at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

The most significant change is the relocation of Hep’s Rock. The three-ton limestone remnant was moved from on the field in the north end zone to the concourse on the east side of the stadium. It is now able to be accessed by fans at any time and will be a part of The Walk, with players, coaches, and staff interacting with the rock on their way into the stadium.

IU received approval from the Hoeppner family to move the rock. It was named Hep’s Rock after former head coach Terry Hoeppner passed away in 2007. Hoeppner was the IU head coach for two years, in 2005 and 2006. He started the tradition of touching the rock before every game.

In addition to the relocation of Hep’s Rock, Indiana is adding more outdoor suites. Last year, IU debuted eight field-level suites and they will add eight more suites on The Rooftop at The Rock.

The last of the upgrades at Memorial Stadium is a new partnership with Levy, a sports and entertainment hospitality organization, which will oversee concessions and premium seating areas. The renovations to the concourse have already started at Memorial Stadium.

IU will also have new Grab and Go concession stands in addition to the traditional person-to-person concession stands.

According to the press release, Indiana will also have new food partnerships with local restaurants. More details on those and the Grab and Go stands will be announced at a later date.

Indiana will kick off their season on August 31 against Florida International.