Indiana football is 10-seed in latest CFP ranking

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 30: Mike Katic #56 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates with the Old Oaken Bucket after a 66-0 win over the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After beating Purdue 66-0 in the Old Oaken Bucket game on Saturday, Indiana is the 10-seed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Indiana was the second-to-last at-large team in the projected 12 team playoff.

The Hoosiers would play at Georgia in the first round.

Indiana’s overall ranking was ninth.

With the Hoosiers current ranking, it is unlikely that they would wind up being one of the teams to host a first round game.

This is the last set of rankings to come out before the official selection show on Sunday at noon.

