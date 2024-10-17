Indiana Hoosiers’ success sets high expectations for Nebraska clash

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke avoids a tackles as he rolls out during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers already accomplished more than anybody expected this season.

They’re bowl eligible at the earliest moment in school history. They’re 6-0 for the first time since 1967 and the second time in school history. They’re ranked No. 16, marking the first time since 2020 they’ve appeared in the AP Top 25 in three consecutive weeks. And they’ll face Nebraska on Saturday in front of their first sellout this season.

Yet, the Hoosiers feel like there’s still so much to do following the first of two open weeks. So naturally first-year coach Curt Cignetti and his players couldn’t wait to get back to work.

“It’s like Mike Krzyzewski said when he retired: His toughest opponent was human nature. Human nature, because it’s natural to feel good, this and that, things are great,” Cignetti said, referring to the former Duke men’s basketball coach. “But that’s not what this game is all about when it comes to preparation and stepping between the white lines. You’ve got to have some special characteristics to be able to deal with success.”

So far the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) have navigated their journey without a hitch.

They’ve topped the 40-point mark in a school-record five straight games. They’ve won all six by 14 or more points. They’re one of only two FBS programs that has not trailed all season, and they’re making what they hope will be the first of many appearances on national television.

But they haven’t played anyone quite like Nebraska (5-1, 2-1) — yet.

The Cornhuskers enter this weekend on the cusp of cracking the Top 25 for the second time this season after rebounding from a home loss to Illinois with two straight wins. They’re one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, need one win to end a seven-year bowl drought and have had two weeks to game plan for Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and the FBS’ No. 2 scoring offense (47.5 points).

Nebraska coach Matt Ruhle knows it will be a challenge.

“This is probably a top 10 football team,” Ruhle said. “They started the season unranked so they’re maybe not getting the due they’re supposed to get. Coach Cignetti has done an amazing job. Their quarterback is absolutely fantastic, they’ve got playmakers. They’re good on special teams. It’s a great team.”

And a Hoosiers offense Nebraska must slow down to have any chance of knocking out of their share of the Big Ten lead.

“I think if we plan, we will play well,” Nebraska linebacker Josh Bullock said. “Obviously, it’s not a night game, but it’s a big game so I think our guys will have the right mindset.”

Top 10

Nationally, the Hoosiers rank among the top 10 in scoring, total offense (fourth, 515.7 yards per game), passing offense (10th, 315.3 yards) and rushing defense (sixth, 83.8 yards) — one spot ahead of Nebraska’s run defense (84.2).

Indiana also is ranked 11th in scoring defense (14.83 points) and 21st in pass defense (171.8), with its lowest ranking coming in rushing offense (31st, 200.3).