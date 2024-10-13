Indiana, Notre Dame both in AP poll for third straight week

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Head coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats at Martin Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Despite not playing this week, Indiana still moved up in the AP poll.

The Hoosiers check in at number 16 after their first bye week of the season.

Indiana benefitted from losses by Ole Miss and Oklahoma, who both dropped below the Hoosiers.

Indiana will take on Nebraska in Bloomington on Saturday at noon. This is Indiana’s homecoming game.

Nebraska is 5-1 on the season and is also coming off a bye week. The Cornhuskers are just outside the top 25, and would be number 27.

Notre Dame dropped one spot to number 12 in the AP poll after beating Stanford 49-7. They were tied for 11th with Iowa State heading into the week, who beat West Virginia to remain undefeated.

The Irish will travel to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech on Saturday at 3:30.

Elsewhere in the AP poll, something happened for the first time since 1960: both Army and Navy are ranked at the same time.

Army (6-0) and Navy (5-0) are both still undefeated. Army is number 23, and Navy is number 25.

Army will look to stay undefeated against East Carolina on Saturday, and Navy will look to do the same against Charlotte.