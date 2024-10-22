Indiana QB has surgery for thumb injury, ESPN insider says

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 19: Indiana Hoosiers QB Kurtis Rourke (9) during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers on October 19, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke has undergone surgery for a thumb injury he sustained Saturday, and is “hopeful” to return to the field by Nov. 2.

According to ESPN College Gameday Insider Pete Thamel, Rourke’s “prognosis has improved” since his Monday surgery.

Thamel says Indiana is “optimistic” that he could be back by the Michigan State game on Nov. 2, but he is still doubtful for Saturday’s home game against Washington.

Rourke injured his thumb Saturday during Indiana’s explosive 56-7 win over Nebraska. It was unclear what exactly the injury was.

Rourke has put together an excellent season for the Hoosiers. He’s thrown for 1,941 yards and 15 touchdowns with just three interceptions. His 15 touchdowns leads the Big Ten.

He threw for 189 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against Nebraska. He did not play at all in the second half of the game.

News 8’s Josh Bode contributed to this report.