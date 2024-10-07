Indiana quarterback named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Kurtis Rourke #9 of the Indiana Hoosiers throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Martin Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WISH) — For the second time so far this season, Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. He is sharing the award this week with Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Rourke threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the Hoosiers 41-24 victory against Northwestern.

His 380 yards were the most by a quarterback in the Big Ten in Week 6. He was also the only quarterback in a Power 4 conference to threw for 300 yards, multiple touchdowns, and no interceptions in Week 6.

Rourke is the first Indiana quarterback with at least three touchdown passes in each of his first three Big Ten games since 1967.

He is currently first in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns (14), passing yards (1,752), and passer rating (192.1).

Rourke is the first Hoosier to win multiple Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week awards since Ty Fryfogle in 2020 and the first Hoosier quarterback to win multiple Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week awards since Nate Sudfeld in 2015.

Egbuka, who Rourke shared the award with, had nine catches for 71 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 35-7 win against Iowa.

Indiana has now started their season 6-0 for the first time since 1967. They were also the first team in college football to reach bowl eligibility. It is their first bowl eligible season since 2020.

Indiana’s kickoff time for their homecoming game against Nebraska on October 19 was released on Monday. The game will kick off at noon.

