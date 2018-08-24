College Football

Indiana running back's season put on hold

Posted: Aug 24, 2018

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 04:10 PM EDT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) -- Morgan Ellison, slated to be the starting running back for the Hoosiers this year, has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities, according to a statement from the school.

A reason has not been given for his suspension at this time. 

Ellison rushed for 704 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with six touchdowns last season for Indiana. 

The sophomore is hoping to follow up his impressive freshman year, but that will have to be put on hold. 

Linebacker Mo Burnam will also be suspended for the Hoosiers opening game against Florida International University Saturday night. 

