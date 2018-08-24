Indiana running back's season put on hold

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Indiana running back Morgan Ellison runs the ball during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Indiana defeated Illinois 24-14. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) -- Morgan Ellison, slated to be the starting running back for the Hoosiers this year, has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities, according to a statement from the school.

A reason has not been given for his suspension at this time.

Ellison rushed for 704 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with six touchdowns last season for Indiana.

The sophomore is hoping to follow up his impressive freshman year, but that will have to be put on hold.

Linebacker Mo Burnam will also be suspended for the Hoosiers opening game against Florida International University Saturday night.