Indiana slides in AP poll after loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 23: Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 23, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Josh Bode
(WISH) — Indiana football lost their first game of the season on Saturday to Ohio State, 38-15.

The loss dropped Indiana five spots in the AP poll, from number 5 to number 10.

The Hoosiers have one more game left on the schedule, and it’s for the Old Oaken Bucket. Indiana hosts Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Notre Dame continued their winning streak, which is now up to nine straight wins. The Fighting Irish beat Army 49-14 on Saturday night. The win bumped them up one spot to number 5

Their last game of the season is on Saturday against USC in Los Angeles, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

This is the fourth straight week that Indiana and Notre Dame are both ranked in the top ten.

Here is the top 25 for the newest AP poll:

  • #1 – Oregon
  • #2 – Ohio State
  • #3 – Texas
  • #4 – Penn State
  • $5 – Notre Dame
  • #6 – Georgia
  • #7 – Tennessee
  • #8 – Miami (FL)
  • #9 – SMU
  • #10 – Indiana
  • #11 – Boise State
  • #12 – Clemson
  • #13 – Alabama
  • #14 – Arizona State
  • #15 – Ole Miss
  • #16 – South Carolina
  • #17 – Iowa State
  • #18 – Tulane
  • #19 – BYU
  • #20 – Texas A&M
  • #21 – UNLV
  • #22 – Illinois
  • #23 – Colorado
  • #24 – Missouri
  • #25 – Army

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

