Indiana slides in AP poll after loss to Ohio State
(WISH) — Indiana football lost their first game of the season on Saturday to Ohio State, 38-15.
The loss dropped Indiana five spots in the AP poll, from number 5 to number 10.
The Hoosiers have one more game left on the schedule, and it’s for the Old Oaken Bucket. Indiana hosts Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Notre Dame continued their winning streak, which is now up to nine straight wins. The Fighting Irish beat Army 49-14 on Saturday night. The win bumped them up one spot to number 5
Their last game of the season is on Saturday against USC in Los Angeles, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
This is the fourth straight week that Indiana and Notre Dame are both ranked in the top ten.
Here is the top 25 for the newest AP poll:
- #1 – Oregon
- #2 – Ohio State
- #3 – Texas
- #4 – Penn State
- $5 – Notre Dame
- #6 – Georgia
- #7 – Tennessee
- #8 – Miami (FL)
- #9 – SMU
- #10 – Indiana
- #11 – Boise State
- #12 – Clemson
- #13 – Alabama
- #14 – Arizona State
- #15 – Ole Miss
- #16 – South Carolina
- #17 – Iowa State
- #18 – Tulane
- #19 – BYU
- #20 – Texas A&M
- #21 – UNLV
- #22 – Illinois
- #23 – Colorado
- #24 – Missouri
- #25 – Army
The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
