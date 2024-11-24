Indiana slides in AP poll after loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 23: Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 23, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(WISH) — Indiana football lost their first game of the season on Saturday to Ohio State, 38-15.

The loss dropped Indiana five spots in the AP poll, from number 5 to number 10.

The Hoosiers have one more game left on the schedule, and it’s for the Old Oaken Bucket. Indiana hosts Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Notre Dame continued their winning streak, which is now up to nine straight wins. The Fighting Irish beat Army 49-14 on Saturday night. The win bumped them up one spot to number 5

Their last game of the season is on Saturday against USC in Los Angeles, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

This is the fourth straight week that Indiana and Notre Dame are both ranked in the top ten.

Here is the top 25 for the newest AP poll:

#1 – Oregon

#2 – Ohio State

#3 – Texas

#4 – Penn State

$5 – Notre Dame

#6 – Georgia

#7 – Tennessee

#8 – Miami (FL)

#9 – SMU

#10 – Indiana

#11 – Boise State

#12 – Clemson

#13 – Alabama

#14 – Arizona State

#15 – Ole Miss

#16 – South Carolina

#17 – Iowa State

#18 – Tulane

#19 – BYU

#20 – Texas A&M

#21 – UNLV

#22 – Illinois

#23 – Colorado

#24 – Missouri

#25 – Army

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

