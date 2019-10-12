Indiana State rallies to beat Western Illinois 20-10

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Kurt Wilderman threw two touchdown passes to Dakota Caton and Indiana State came from behind by scoring 20 unanswered second-half points to beat winless Western Illinois 20-10 on Saturday.

Tied at 10, Wilderman hit Caton on a 6-yard pass for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and Jerry Nunez iced it with a 32-yard field goal.

Connor Sampson hit Jared Drake on a 23-yard TD pass and Nathan Erickson kicked a 38-yard field goal for a 10-0 Leathernecks’ halftime lead after Herschel Blankenship recovered a fumble on a punt return at the Sycamores’ 18.

Wilderman threw a 3-yard TD pass to Caton, and, after Michael Thomas intercepted a pass by Sampson, Nunez tied it at 10 with a 20-yard field goal.

Wilderman was 10 of 12 for 74 yards for the Sycamores (3-3, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

Sycamores take care of Western Illinois for a Homecoming victory‼️ Trees score 20 unanswered points to pick up their first @ValleyFootball win of the season‼️#MarchOn | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/EHdb4LBJhU — Sycamore Football (@IndStFB) October 12, 2019

Sampson was 15 of 34 for 102 yards and an interception for the Leathernecks (0-6, 0-2).