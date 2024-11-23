Indiana suffers first loss of season to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 23: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) tackles Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) causing a fumble, during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 23, 2024, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WISH) — Indiana lost on the road to Ohio State 38-15, their first loss of the season.

Indiana was hanging tough in the first half, but the momentum changed for the Hoosiers on a muffed snap on a punt with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. IU was punting deep in their own territory, and James Evans dropped the snap.

Ohio State got the ball on the seven yard line and scored three plays later to give them a 14-7 lead heading into halftime.

IU went three-and-out in their first drive of the second half. Then, the punt team was Indiana’s downfall once again.

Caleb Downs returned the punt 79 yards to the house to extend the lead for the Buckeyes.

Indiana was never able to establish any sort of flow on either side of the ball after that point until it was too late.

Indiana scored on their first drive of the game, but the offense faltered after that. They did not score again until there was less than two minutes remaining in the game.

The Hoosiers (10-1) will conclude their regular season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday, November 30. The game time has not yet been announced.