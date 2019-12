Indiana University cheerleaders, band members and dancers greet the football team onto the field during team introductions of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 34-3. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

(AP) — Indiana is set to face Tennessee in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 2.

The Hoosiers are enjoying one of their best seasons in decades. They’ve won eight games for the first time since 1993.

If they beat the Volunteers, they will have nine wins for the first time since 1967. The Volunteers are in a bowl for the first time since 2016. They will carry a five-game winning streak into the game against the Hoosiers. That is their longest since opening 5-0 in 2016.