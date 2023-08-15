Indiana University wants input on upgrades for Memorial Stadium

A view from the end zone during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 16, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Upgrades could be coming to Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium, according to a news release sent Monday from school officials.

The college wants fans’ input on possible changes.

The school announced that IU Athletics is teaming up with Arizona-based Nations Group, which the school described as “one of the country’s premiere sports planning and advisory firms” in its release. The release went on to say that “a large swath of IU Athletics stakeholders – including ticket buyers, fans, donors, and business leaders, among others – will receive a secure, online survey soliciting feedback on a wide array of topics related to modernizing the facility and the gameday experience for Hoosier fans.”

The release said the survey will include questions regarding a reimagined concourse, new social gathering spaces, upgraded concessions and restrooms, and a series of enhanced premium seating options and locations.

“We are thrilled to begin the process of gathering input from Hoosier fans about a facility project that would transform how our fans enjoy Indiana Football gamedays,” said Scott Dolson, vice president and director of athletics, said in the release. “We’re excited to be able to partner on this project with Nations Group, which has the experience and market knowledge to help us inform a capital facility project of this magnitude.

“As we enter this exploratory stage, my hope is that Hoosier fans will join in on this endeavor by providing this much-needed input. Our goal is to identify and deliver on what our fans from their gameday experience, which makes this feedback a critical component of doing something of this magnitude the right way.”

Memorial Stadium has been the home of the Indiana football since 1960. The last two renovations happened in 2009 and 2018, and cost a combined $86 million.

Stakeholders will receive the survey over a period of days beginning on Wednesday.