College Football

Indiana’s All-American cornerback Mullen announces return for senior season

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Tiawan Mullen #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts after a play in the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Hoosiers Head Coach Tom Allen just received the best news of his brand new offseason — All-American junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen announced on social media Saturday afternoon he will be returning for his senior season in Bloomington.

Mullen, who only made four starts in 2021 due to multiple injuries, will bolster Allen’s defense which struggled mightily during Big Ten play this past season.

As a sophomore in 2020, Mullen tallied four takeaways and was named a first-team All-American, in addition to his All-Big Ten honors.

Many assumed after a rocky 2021 that he would be off to the NFL. That is not the case: