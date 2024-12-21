IU and Notre Dame fans share how special this season was in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Not one, but two Indiana college football teams had an unforgettable season.

The Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre dame Fighting Irish squared off. Whether on the winning or losing side, many fans were happy their team was in the fight.

In what’s usually a basketball state, football took over the Indiana’s fall. Many fans were happy about the success of their teams.

Notre Dame and IU made the first 12-team playoff in the history of the sport.

Indiana had their best season in school history making many Hoosiers fans proud of their football program.

The Hoosiers also had their best start in program history, winning their first ten games.

Those ten games also broke the record for the most wins Indiana has ever had in a season. They ended up winning 11 games by the time the season was over.

Before the big game in South Bend, IU fans told us they were thrilled just to be apart of such a special year.

“I’m feeling great. I think that our coach is a winner and I think that remaining time we have with him is going to be phenomenal, so I rated a 12 out of 10. This is awesome” IU fan Brooke Hannon said.

Local business in Bloomington were excited about the Hoosiers’ run.

“Created a buzz on campus with the students, with the young people, faculty, everybody alike,” Gregg Rago, owner of Nick’s English Hut, said.

The train of success stopped Friday evening in South Bend as the Irish ended up defeating the Hoosiers 27 – 17.

Now, Notre Dame fans will have to travel to see their team play next in the Sugar Bowl set for New Year’s Day in New Orleans.