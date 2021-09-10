College Football

IU asks football fans to plan driving routes to games this season

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — This weekend, Indiana University will welcome football fans back to Memorial Stadium for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The home opener against Idaho is Saturday night, and university officials want fans to plan ahead.

Between Bloomington and Indianapolis sits Martinsville. Alongside the very busy State Road 37 in Martinsville, you’ll find Lisa White and her boutique shops. “This is home decor. We offer candles, home decor, just like little items, and then a boutique clothing for kids and women,” said the owner of White House Market & Co., Frilly Frolics and the Pretty Penny.

The stores have been at the same location for 1½ years, and White has a front-row seat to traffic. “Well, we hear ambulances at least once or twice a day because there’s always a wreck somewhere along here within 37 to Morton Avenue, which is there at that light. So, traffic is actually crazy.”

You see, the final stage of I-69 construction is in full swing, and the road work limits traffic and motorists’ options. IU wants fans driving south to the game to know about potential traffic troubles and to brace themselves for lane restrictions, reduced speed limits, and detours through Martinsville.

IU fan Christ Loveless told News 8, “Traffic from Greenwood to Bloomington’s going to be a little bit of a challenge, but we’re going early to tailgate, so we’ll be there for game time.”

The university said IU Athletics is paying the Martinsville Police to work intersections and streetlights in Morgan County city of nearly 12,000 during the 2021 football season to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion.

White called that “perfect. That’s great, that’s awesome.” She hopes the extra traffic drives business up. “Not everybody knows about me, so hopefully that improves my customer base.”

Her advice for drivers who detour by her store: “Stop in and get directions, and we’ll give you an easier way out of town!”

Traffic options

Indiana University said IU Athletics encourages fans to plan ahead and get to Memorial Stadium early for home football games. The university worked with Indiana Department of Transportation to come up with several travel route options for people coming from the north for IU home football games this season:

State Road 67 through Martinsville

Follow State Road 67 to Martinsville. Turn Left onto State Road 39 through Martinsville. Turn Right to remain on State Road 39 and merge onto I-69 South to Bloomington.

State Road 67 through Spencer

Follow State Road 67 to Martinsville. Continue on State Road 67 to Spencer. Take State Road 46 East to Bloomington.

State Road 135 through Nashville

Take State Road 135 South through Morgantown and into Nashville. Take State Road 46 West to Bloomington.

I-65 through Columbus/Nashville

Take Interstate 65 South to Columbus. Exit on State Road 46 and go West to Bloomington.

I-70 through Spencer