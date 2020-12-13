IU-Purdue football game rescheduled, teams to play Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It appears the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket will happen after all in 2020.

On Sunday, Big Ten Football posted a schedule to social media showing the Hoosiers and Boilermakers taking to the gridiron on Friday, Dec. 18.

This comes after both schools had “mutually agreed” to cancel their game previously scheduled for Dec. 12.

The Hoosiers are 6-1 on the season while the Boilermakers have a 2-4 record for the year.

As of Sunday, IU was ranked No. 7 by the AP.

