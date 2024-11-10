IU reaches highest spot in AP poll since 1967

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09: Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks off the field following a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers on November 9, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana football is ranked number five in the AP poll this week after defeating Michigan 20-15.

This is Indiana’s highest ranking since 1967, when they made it to the Rose Bowl.

IU’s highest ranking in 1967 was number four. IU also reached number 4 in the AP poll in 1945.

Indiana also set a record for the most wins in a single season in program history (10) after beating Michigan. That passes 1945 and 1967, the only two seasons that Indiana has had nine wins.

The Hoosiers were ranked eighth in the College Football Playoff rankings before playing Michigan. The new rankings will be released on Tuesday.

Indiana’s next game is against second ranked Ohio State on November 23 in Columbus.

This story will be updated.