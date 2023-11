IU releases football coach Tom Allen

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen claps before the college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Indiana Hoosiers on November 18, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University has released football coach Tom Allen from his position.

Sources confirmed Allen’s release to News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun on Sunday morning.

News 8 has reached out to IU Athletics for additional information.

The school is also expected to make an official statement sometime Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.