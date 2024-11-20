IU stays as 5-seed in CFP rankings as Hoosiers prepare to visit Ohio State

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks off the field following a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 9, 2024, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(WISH) — The No. 5-ranked Indiana Hoosiers remained the 5-seed Tuesday in the third week of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The 10-0 Hoosiers on Saturday will visit the No. 2-ranked Ohio State. Kickoff will be at noon.

The Buckeyes remained as the 2-seed in the third week of CFP rankings.

The Hoosiers had a bye week Saturday.

In a news release, IU athletics said the No. 5 ranking is the highest in the CFP era for the Hoosiers. The team has now appeared in the rankings eight times since 2020.

Indiana’s weak schedule (106th per ESPN) hurts it. A win at Ohio State would break a 28-game losing streak in the series and put a rest to all that.

The Hoosiers will close out the regular season against Purdue in the sold-out battle for the Old Oaken Bucket on Nov. 30 at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff time has yet to be determined.

1. Oregon (11-0).

2. Ohio State (9-1).

3. Texas (9-1).

4. Penn State (9-1).

5. Indiana (10-0)

6. Notre Dame (9-1).

7. Alabama (8-2).

8. Miami (Fla.) (9-1).

9. Ole Miss (8-2).

10. Georgia (8-2).

11. Tennessee (8-2).

12. Boise State (9-1).

13. SMU (9-1).

14. BYU (9-1).

15. Texas A&M (8-2).

16. Colorado (8-2).

17. Clemson (8-2).

18. South Carolina (7-3).

19. Army (9-0).

20. Tulane (9-2).

21. Arizona State (8-2).

22. Iowa State (8-2).

23. Missouri (7-3).

24. UNLV (8-2).

25. Illinois (7-3).

This week’s projected first-round matchups from AP

All games on campus, Dec. 20-21.

No. 12 BYU at No. 5 Ohio State: Buckeyes would be a three-touchdown favorite.

No. 11 Georgia at No. 6 Penn State: Who needs a playoff? They were ranked 1 and 2 in the 1983 Sugar Bowl; Penn State 27, Georgia 23.

No. 10 Mississippi at No. 7 Indiana: So far, Hoosiers have been paired against Tennessee, Alabama and now, Ole Miss, in projected brackets.

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Notre Dame: The second (Tide) vs fourth (Irish) winningest programs in history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.